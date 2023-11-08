Group of Seven nations on Wednesday were expected to call for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip as their top diplomats sought a unified response during talks in Tokyo amid growing calls for a cease-fire.

In a signal that the bloc aimed to bridge gaps on a joint response, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said late Tuesday that the ministers had agreed that an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the immediate release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were “top priorities.”

At a working dinner late Tuesday that lasted more than two hours, Kamikawa said the top diplomats had agreed on the need “to provide sufficient and continuous humanitarian assistance.”