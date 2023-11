A total of ¥69.7 billion in special loans extended by Japan Finance Corp. and Shoko Chukin Bank to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are uncollectable, a report by the Board of Audit of Japan shows.

Government-affiliated financial institutions provided a total of ¥21.87 trillion in the special loans between January 2020 and March this year.

Of the total, the audit board investigated ¥19.44 trillion in some 1.18 million cases of such financing by JFC and Shoko Chukin Bank.