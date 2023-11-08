Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are expected to meet on the fringes of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco next week, government sources said Wednesday.

The two are likely to reaffirm their cooperation in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and outside their talks, will also both visit Stanford University to deliver speeches on Nov. 17, the sources said.

Their appearances at the same university are another sign of an improvement in relations between Japan and South Korea which, in recent years, had deteriorated to their lowest point in decades, mainly due to issues related to wartime history.

In their speeches at the university in California, Kishida and Yoon will brief the audience about their countries' ties, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States on security and other issues, according to the sources.

Kishida and Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington in August. There, they agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including cybersecurity.