A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers has compiled a revised rough draft of a bill on assisted reproductive technology, calling for information to be disclosed on third-party donors of eggs or sperm where the individual is not specified.

In order to guarantee donor-conceived children the right to know their biological parents, the revised rough draft, compiled Tuesday, seeks to allow sperm or egg donor information that is not personally identifiable, such as height, blood type and age, to be disclosed without the consent of the donor to such children when they reach their adulthood. If a donor has died, his or her name will be disclosed only if the consent of the donor has been obtained.

These points were not included in the original rough draft compiled in March 2022.