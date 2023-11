The Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a 58-year-old senior superintendent of the Chugoku Shikoku Regional Police Bureau on Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s whom he got acquainted with via a dating app.

The police arrested Koichi Iwamoto, who claims to live in the city of Hiroshima, on charges of nonconsensual sex and coercion.

According to police, Iwamoto admitted that he had met the woman but denied the charges.