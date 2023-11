Listening to the daily thud of artillery hitting nearby towns, a school principal in southern Ukraine appealed to parents for donations for a new bomb shelter.

A soldier and his girlfriend gave up hope that the war against Russia would end soon and decided to get engaged, despite not having any idea when he might come home.

A woman, depressed for months about the instability, decided to stop worrying and just imagine that peace would come next spring, maybe, along with the flower blossoms.