Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed on Sunday to "work constructively" with China as the two countries seek to thaw icy relations.

Albanese was speaking at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on the first full day of a high-profile state visit to his country's biggest trading partner.

"Constructive economic engagement between countries helps to build relationships ... that is why the government that I lead will continue to work constructively with China," Albanese said in a speech.