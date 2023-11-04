Japan will provide $65 million in additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians out of concern over the conflict in Gaza, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a tour of Israel and Jordan on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Jordan after meeting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Kamikawa also said Japan was planning to provide material aid to war-torn Gaza. The $65 million is in addition to $10 million in assistance announced last month.

"It is necessary for Israel and Palestine to be able to coexist peacefully in order to prevent the repeat of another tragic act of terrorism," Kamikawa said, adding that she had communicated Japan's continued support for a two-state solution to both Cohen and al-Maliki.