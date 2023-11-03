Peter Maurer, former president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, is among the 103 foreign nationals recognized in this year's fall decorations for their notable contributions to Japan, the government said Friday.

Maurer, 66, a Swiss diplomat who served as the head of the ICRC from 2012 to 2022, will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest honor to be conferred in the fall commendations.

During his presidency, Maurer met with atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and prioritized strengthening humanitarian diplomacy.