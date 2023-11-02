The nominees for the 2023 buzzwords of the year were announced Thursday, with many of the selections representing public interest toward the Johnny’s scandal, the World Baseball Classic, tourism and recent advances in technology. The awards will be announced on Dec. 1.

Two of the 30 nominations were linked to the sexual assault scandal involving late entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa. One was “seikagai” (sexual abuse) and the other was “enujī risuto/janīzu mondai” (“NG list/Johnny's scandal”), referring to a blacklist of journalists to avoid calling on during a news conference.

Smile-Up, which was founded to succeed the Johnny and Associates agency, has denied any intention to snub certain reporters, saying the list was merely meant to identify reporters that required special attention.