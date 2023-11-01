What U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak couldn’t get from his fellow world leaders, he might get from Elon Musk.

The American tech billionaire will bring some star power to Sunak’s summit on AI safety this week, including a conversation between the two men live-streamed on Musk’s social media platform, X. Sunak organized the international gathering to reassert Britain’s influence in the wake of Brexit and gain an early advantage in a potentially era-defining technology.

While the event at Bletchley Park, the home of Britain’s World War II code-breakers, has attracted numerous top tech executives, state leaders have been harder to come by, as many focus on the threat of an expanding conflict in the Middle East. Italian premier Giorgia Meloni is expected to be the only leader of a Group of Seven nation to attend, with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the U.S.