In a nation known for its dramatically shrinking population, one city in Hokkaido owns the dubious distinction of being the least populous of them all.

Utashinai, with a population of 2,700, is fighting for its survival by highlighting the educational benefits that come from schools having small class sizes, as well as providing financial incentives to encourage residents of major cities to relocate.

In Japan, a city is generally defined as having a population of at least 50,000, with the majority living in a central urban area. There is also a requirement that a majority of the residents be employed in commerce, industry or other urban occupations.