Tens of thousands of people rallied in Madrid on Sunday against plans to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in a protest called by far-right party Vox.

The divisive amnesty question follows an inconclusive July general election which left acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez needing the support in parliament of Catalan separatist parties ERC and JxCat to be sworn in for another term.

In exchange, the two parties demand amnesty for hundreds of people facing legal action over their often minor roles in Catalonia's failed push for independence in 2017 which sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades.