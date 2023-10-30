Senior defense officials from China and Russia used a security forum in Beijing on Monday to single out the U.S. for allegedly fanning the flames of war — criticism that came as the Chinese military’s No. 2 signaled an openness to restoring high-level military channels with the Pentagon.

The second day of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, billed by some as China’s answer to the West's annual Shangri-La Dialogue regional security meeting in Singapore, played host to defense and military delegations from around the globe, including from Russia and the United States.

Delivering the forum’s keynote speech, the powerful vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, Gen. Zhang Youxia, unleashed a volley of veiled criticism at the U.S. and its allies for attempting to sow turbulence in the region and even inside China.