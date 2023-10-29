A young Japanese man who struggled for years with his mental health is tirelessly reaching out to others going through similar difficulties. He even went on a cycling tour across the country to talk about his experiences, trying to dispel the negative stigma that surrounds mental illness.

Having dealt with mental health issues from an early age, Takumi Hara, 27, thought he had fully recovered during his college years, only for his symptoms to flare up again when he began adult life.

Statistics show that 1 in 4 people in Japan have mental health issues at some point in their lives.