Tokai University's solar car team crossed the finish line in Australia's southern city of Adelaide on Friday in fifth place in the 3,000-kilometer World Solar Challenge endurance race.

Thirty-one teams from across the globe set out from the northern city of Darwin on Sunday, crossing the continent in the world's top-class solar car race, with Belgium's Innoptus and three other teams arriving in Adelaide on Thursday.

Innoptus, the reigning champion formerly known as Agoria, won the crown for a second time with its unique rotating and retractable fin design, which enhanced aerodynamics and helped to stabilize the car in tough, windy conditions.