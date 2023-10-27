A man accused of carrying out a deadly arson attack at a Kyoto Animation studio in 2019 had severe paranoid disorder and attacked the anime powerhouse due to his delusion, a psychiatrist said Thursday at the Kyoto District Court.

The testimony by Takayuki Okada, a professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University, in the trial of defendant Shinji Aoba, 45, contrasts with a separate assessment by a doctor who was assigned by the prosecution.

As requested by the defense, Okada conducted a second psychiatric evaluation on Aoba, after he was indicted.