The top diplomats from the U.S. and Chinese have agreed on the need for “in-depth and comprehensive dialogue” to stave off potential misunderstandings and stabilize increasingly fraught ties, during a rare visit to Washington by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday for talks that were expected to pave the way for a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden during next month’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Standing next to Blinken at the State Department, Wang said the two nations have “disagreements” and “differences,” but also “share important common interests” and challenges that they need to face together.