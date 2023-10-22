A woman undergoing in vitro fertilization using donor sperm at a Tokyo hospital became pregnant this spring as a widow after concealing from doctors that her husband had died, hospital officials and sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The incident at Hara Medical Clinic in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has raised concerns over the child's legal father, as infertility treatments in Japan are usually limited to married couples, in which case the husband assumes paternity.

Japanese law does not cover cases in which the husband is deceased during IVF treatments. It is possible that, if identified, the sperm donor may be asked to be legally recognized as the father.