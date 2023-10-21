As lawmakers around the world weigh bans of cancer-linked "forever chemicals,” many manufacturers are pushing back, saying there often is no substitute for the compounds.

Minnesota and Maine have passed legislation to effectively outlaw the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in nearly all products by the early 2030s. Dozens of other U.S. states are also considering curbing their use. And the European Union’s Chemical Agency has proposed a widespread ban.

In response, Ford warned Maine state officials in May that "there is no commercially available technology that exists in the world today” that can replace a PFAS-containing thermoplastic used for electric vehicle batteries. Earlier this month, the U.S. Defense Department said that banning PFAS, used in weapons systems, information technology and machinery, "would greatly impact national security,” a view echoed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups.