Linguistics experts are turning to cutting-edge technologies to revitalize threatened Native American languages — and rejuvenate generations of Indigenous tradition — through new approaches such as children's books and smartphone apps.

In one such endeavor, three Native American women rack their brains as they gather around a computer, trying to remember — and record — dozens of Apache language words related to everyday activities such as cooking and eating.

They are creating an online English-Apache dictionary, just one of several projects working to preserve endangered Indigenous languages in the United States.