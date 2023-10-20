In another indication of the rapidly growing security ties between Tokyo and Canberra, Mitsubishi Electric announced Thursday the first-ever joint development agreement between a Japanese company and a foreign government in the defense sector.

The deal involves combining the company’s know-how in electronic and optical systems with cutting-edge laser technology developed by Australia's Defence Science and Technology Group to make equipment that can boost the survivability and surveillance capability of Australian military assets.

No information was provided about the contract value or when the first prototypes are slated for delivery, but the company revealed that the deal will be carried out by its wholly owned subsidiary in the country.