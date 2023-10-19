Rep. Jim Jordan, the hard-line Republican from Ohio, lost a second bid for speaker Wednesday after running headlong into opposition from a group of mainstream GOP holdouts who vowed to block the ultraconservative from the leadership post.

Jordan said he would keep fighting to secure the majority of votes he needs to become speaker, and spent much of Wednesday afternoon meeting with some of the holdouts. But it was clear after the second ballot that there was no immediate end in sight to the stalemate that has left the House leaderless and in turmoil after two weeks of Republican infighting.

Republicans adjourned the House on Wednesday evening and were set to reconvene at noon on Thursday to find a way forward.