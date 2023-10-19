A 46-year-old priest was arrested Thursday for possessing marijuana at his home in Sammu, Chiba Prefecture, according to an NHK report.

Police arrested the priest at Rengeji Temple for possessing dried marijuana at his home located in the same premises as the temple, in violation of the Cannabis Control Law. He has admitted to the charges, according to the report.

Investigators searched his home Thursday morning and found seven bags with plant samples in it. They confirmed that one of them was marijuana and arrested him at the scene.