Delegates from developing nations are leaving meetings in China this week with grand promises of aid for green energy projects, though there are few concrete projects so far.

Whether from Caribbean countries to colder, landlocked locales, leaders were consistent in their messages at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing: Their nations are being ravaged by climate change, and China is in a unique position to help as the world’s largest producer of everything from solar panels to batteries.

In response, President Xi Jinping pledged to implement green investment standards to his signature development finance initiative, now officially entering its 11th year. Vice President Han Zheng said China will strengthen financing for environmentally friendly developments and encourage companies to carry out more low-carbon projects in partner countries.