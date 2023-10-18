U.S. President Joe Biden suggested Israel was not responsible for a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that left hundreds dead and spiked tensions across the Middle East.

"I’m deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen that appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after arriving in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Biden added that there were "a lot of people out there not sure” about who was responsible, and that the leaders had work to do to convince skeptics who believed Israel was to blame.