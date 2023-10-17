Embattled talent agency Johnny & Associates formally changed its name to Smile-Up on Tuesday, with its focus now shifting to how victims of sexual abuse by late founder Johnny Kitagawa will be compensated, as well as who will be eligible.

As part of the company's transformation, Smile-Up will be the entity in charge of the compensation process, slated to start in November, while a separate company — with a name that will be solicited from fans — will be established to manage its performers.

Signboards at the agency’s stores selling merchandise that use the name “Johnny’s” were replaced late Monday, while the company's website was set to redirect to a new one for Smile-Up at midnight, amid hopes of starting anew.