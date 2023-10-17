Japan said Tuesday it will provide $10 million in humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, while holding phone talks with Iran at the foreign ministerial level.

"We will keep making diplomatic efforts ... so that necessary aid, such as food, water, medical and health services will reach innocent civilians and Palestinian refugees," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference, while reiterating Japan's condemnation of Hamas for its "terror attacks."

The aid will be delivered through international institutions, she said.