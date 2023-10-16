Russia said Monday it was suspending all Japanese seafood imports, mirroring a recent move by China over Tokyo's release of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's body responsible for regulating agriculture products, said it was "joining China's provisional restrictive measures on the import of fish and seafood products from Japan as of Oct. 16, 2023" as a "precautionary measure."

It said the restrictions would remain in place "until the necessary exhaustive information to confirm the safety of seafood produce... is forthcoming."