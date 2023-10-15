The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell to 32.3%, the lowest level since he became prime minister in October 2021, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The figure declined from 39.8% in the previous poll in September and was below 33.1% in November and December last year, while the disapproval rating rose to a record high of 52.5% from 39.7% in September, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey.

The survey conducted from Saturday also showed that 58.6% of respondents expect the upcoming economic package, planned to be compiled by the end of this month to mitigate the pain of rising prices for everyday goods, will be ineffective.

The survey showed that 61.1% believe Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party still has links with the controversial Unification Church religious group. The organization was formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The government has filed a request with a court for an order to dissolve the church in a move that will deprive the group, known for its aggressive solicitation of donations, of its tax-exempt status.

Still, the poll showed a relatively high level of public understanding regarding the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, with 74.6% considering the government's decision was "appropriate" and 20.8% "inappropriate."

Currently, the second round of water discharge has been under way since early October, although local fishermen remain concerned over reputational damage to their products amid China's blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports imposed after the first discharge began in August.