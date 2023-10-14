Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that nearly a week of fierce bombardment was "just the beginning" as Israel seeks to retaliate against Hamas after their fighters killed more than 1,300 nearly a week ago.

Israeli ground forces made "localized" raids into Gaza in the last 24 hours "to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry" and try to find "missing persons," the army said.