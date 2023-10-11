On patrol on a ruined street in a ruined city in a ruined corner of eastern Ukraine, a sprawling war is condensed to a few hundred yards in every direction, including into the sky.

"Drone,” Oleg, 23, a soldier in the 79th Air Assault Brigade, said as the whirring of what sounded like a lawn mower grew closer.

"We keep going,” he said. Russian attack drones were one more danger in a life full of them. "You have seen our location — it is always under fire,” Oleg said. "It is very difficult to hold these lines.”