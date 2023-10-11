Japanese people’s views of China were the most negative since 2014 in a survey conducted by think tank Genron NPO in August and September.

More than 92% of respondents to the Japanese section of the poll said their impression of China was "not good,” up from 87% last year and the second-highest since the annual survey began in 2005. By comparison, about 63% of Chinese respondents said they had a negative view of Japan, almost the same as last year.

The survey was carried out just as Japan began a discharge of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. China’s government objected to the release, which the International Atomic Energy Agency has said is safe, and slapped a ban on Japanese seafood imports.