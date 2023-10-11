With the conflict in Ukraine at a standstill and Western countries forced to cope with creeping war fatigue, Japan’s approach toward the war is unlikely to change in coming months.

“In order to stop the Russian aggression as soon as possible, the first thing Japan should do is strongly enforce sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine,“ Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told The Japan Times and other media outlets in an interview last week.

While admitting that each nation has its own individual interests, Kamikawa added that forming a united front to support Ukraine with the international community, including countries in the so-called Global South, is still essential.