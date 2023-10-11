Police said Wednesday they had retrieved a body from a cave on the island of Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture, during a search for a man who went missing on a cave tour.

The police believe the body belongs to the 41-year-old man who lost contact with his wife and their guide on Tuesday while taking part in the popular tourist attraction on Japan's westernmost island. The couple came from Nagoya.

An emergency call was made on Tuesday evening reporting that three people had not returned from the cave tour. The 28-year-old tour guide and the missing man's 52-year-old wife escaped from the cave by themselves unharmed in the early hours of Wednesday.