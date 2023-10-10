Harvard economic historian Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel economics prize for her work exposing the causes of deeply rooted wage and labor market inequality between men and women, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish krona, or nearly $1 million.

"This year's Laureate in the Economic Sciences, Claudia Goldin, provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labour market participation through the centuries," the prize-giving body said in a statement. "Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap." The award for economics is the final installment of this year's crop of Nobels that have seen prizes go to COVID-19 vaccine discoveries, atomic snapshots and "quantum dots" as well as to a Norwegian dramatist and an Iranian activist.