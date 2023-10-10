North Korea's spy satellite program is an "indispensable" measure to counter U.S. space militarization aimed at strengthening the United States' preemptive nuclear strike capability and securing "world supremacy," state media outlet KCNA said on Tuesday.

Ri Song Jin, whom KCNA described as a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration, accused the United States of seeking greater military hegemony in Asia by expanding its space force in an article titled "U.S. space force deployment aimed at preemptive aggression war."

Ri singled out a recent trip by the U.S. Space Force commander to Tokyo and the deployment of a Space Force component in South Korea, where its members took part in joint military drills for the first time this year.