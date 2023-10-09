The Democratic Party for the People is set to launch a new supporter system on Oct. 16 in a bid to increase its presence ahead of the next general election in Japan.

Under the new system, people making a lump-sum payment of ¥45,000 in annual fees will become "special members" of the Japanese opposition party, while no membership fees will be required for those who want to become "fans."

Special members will be qualified to join meetings with DPP executives, including its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, for in-depth talks with them, and will be allowed to get involved more deeply in the party's management and activities and decision-making.