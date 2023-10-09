Forty years ago, Myanmar barmaid Dar San Ye stood in a river running through Yangon, squaring up to a North Korean agent gripping a live grenade.

Hours earlier on October 9, 1983, a huge explosion had shattered the peace of the capital city as a Pyongyang hit team detonated bombs in an attempt to assassinate visiting South Korean president Chun Doo-Hwan.

Seventeen Korean officials, including the foreign minister, and four Burmese nationals died when the blast ripped through a mausoleum housing the remains of Myanmar's founding father and independence hero Aung San.