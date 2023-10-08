Space is becoming a place of intensifying geopolitical competition as rival blocs race to be the first to access the potential wealth of the moon and gain the upper hand in what they view as an increasingly crucial domain.

Enabled by technological advancements and reflected by a growing number of lunar missions, this new space race — pitting the United States and its partners against China and Russia — is expected to have significant implications.

In the quest for supremacy, the successful exploitation of space resources is expected to provide the winners with long-term economic and strategic advantages.