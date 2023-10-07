At least seven men were lightly injured Saturday evening after a car plowed into a line of pedestrians near Shibuya Ward’s famed scramble intersection in Tokyo, media reports said, with the driver arrested at the scene.

The car slammed into the people shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the crossing in front of JR Shibuya Station, slightly injuring the seven, NHK and Kyodo News reported. At least one person was transported by ambulance.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving. He told police that he had been attempting to make a right turn but mishandled the steering wheel and lost control.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department was continuing to investigate the incident.

Footage broadcast by NHK from near the scramble intersection showed a grayish-colored car with license plates from Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, situated diagonally across two lanes of traffic surrounded by a number of ambulances as onlookers gathered.