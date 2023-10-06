Two high-power electrical transformers were formally handed over to Ukraine on Thursday ahead of winter, the latest support provided by Japan to the war-torn country that has seen energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian forces.

A ceremony marking the delivery of the autotransformers via a U.N. Development Program project was held at a power facility in central Ukraine, with Japan vowing to help restore the nation's electricity supply to keep people warm.

High-power autotransformers are essential components of power substations, enabling electricity grids to operate efficiently and supply electricity to households and other users, the UNDP said in a press release announcing the delivery.