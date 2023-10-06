The Japanese and South Korean governments held a meeting of their vice foreign ministers for strategic dialogue for the first time in nine years in Seoul on Thursday, agreeing on the importance of their cooperation amid the severe security environment surrounding the two Asian neighbors.

The meeting was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano and Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's first vice foreign minister.

The two officials also affirmed a policy of further deepening communication between diplomatic authorities of their countries.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that should work together as partners on various international issues," Okano said.

Okano and Chang discussed the recent situation in North Korea, including its summit with Russia last month, and reaffirmed close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and among the two countries plus the United States.

The vice foreign ministers also agreed to cooperate to realize a summit between Japan, South Korea and China at an early date.

After the meeting, Okano had a courtesy visit with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.