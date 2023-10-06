The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that the tritium concentration in the second batch of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was far below the country's operational limit.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings began the second round of discharging treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-hit nuclear plant earlier on Thursday.

The IAEA said its independent on-site analysis confirmed that the tritium concentration in the treated water was far below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per liter.

The confirmation came after IAEA experts stationed at the plant took samples from the second batch of treated water on Tuesday before it was discharged, the agency said.