The head of a communist party in Taiwan has been indicted for allegedly acting as a proxy for Beijing and attempting to bribe voters in elections, Taiwanese prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lin Te-wang, chairman of the Taiwan People's Communist Party, was charged with violating the Anti-infiltration Act on Wednesday alongside two other members, according to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office.

The indictment came as Taiwan is heading into presidential and parliamentary elections in January amid deteriorating ties with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.