The children and families agency’s newly-appointed minister, Ayuko Kato, expressed her commitment to implementing a range of new policies regarding child-related issues during a joint interview with media organizations including The Japan Times on Tuesday.

One of the main aims of the agency is to help implement the Children's Future Strategy, a plan that was announced in June by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a way to reverse Japan's declining birthrate.

“We held the Children's Future Strategy Council meeting yesterday and debates over various topics took place,” Kato said Tuesday. “We are in the process of fleshing out the details by the end of the year.”