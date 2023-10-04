The Philippines is investigating a maritime incident to find out what killed three Filipino fishermen in a ramming incident that sank their boat in the South China Sea, its president said on Wednesday.

"We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident," Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on the X social media platform.

Three Filipino fishermen died after their fishing boat was rammed while crossing the South China Sea. The vessel that collided with the boat was an oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to the Philippine's coast guard, who described Monday's deadly incident as an "accidental collision" and said it would be reaching out to the vessel.