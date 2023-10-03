Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou said on Monday he would boycott official celebrations for the island's national day this year after accusing the government of turning it into an overt attempt at pushing independence ahead of an election.

Taiwan's identity, including how it relates to China, which claims the island as its own territory and has in recent years threatened to take control of it with force, is a major issue for Taiwanese voters. A general election is set for January.

Taiwan celebrates Oct. 10 as its national day, marking an uprising in 1911 that ended China's last imperial dynasty and ushered in the Republic of China.