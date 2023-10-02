A Japanese private junior high school that opened in southern Thailand in 2016 is attracting attention for blending Japanese-style education with the local curriculum in an effort to nurture international human resources both in Japan and in Thailand.

Yanagawa Junior High School Thailand, located in the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, is a Thai Ministry of Education-accredited private school and is affiliated with Yanagawa High School in Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture. It has become the first Japanese school overseas that has an affiliated high school in Japan.

This summer, a group of students from Yanagawa High School visited the junior high school to deepen exchanges and further promote the high school as a study abroad destination for the Thai school graduates.