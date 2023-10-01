Yukio Edano, former leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is believed to have begun his bid to return as party leader amid flagging public support for the party and smoldering dissatisfaction within the party with its current leader, Kenta Izumi.

At the end of August, Edano released a revised version of the "Edano Vision," a vision of society that he originally compiled when he was party leader.

At a rally held in his constituency in Saitama on Saturday, Edano said, "There is no respite for Japan now. We must take power in the next general election."